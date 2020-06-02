Marshall County COVID-19 patient’s family shares heartwarming video of hospital visit

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- More than 700 people in Marshall County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, many hospitalized.

The family of one COVID-19 patient fighting for her life in Huntsville Hospital shared a heartwarming video with WHNT News 19 Tuesday.

The video is from inside Angela Sarcasas’s hospital room.

It shows her daughter, son-in-law and grandson saying hello from outside the window and holding up a sign that reads “We love you Nana.”

“It was a satisfying moment, but it was only a moment,” said Sarcasas’s son-in-law Pete Conroy. “When we stood outside that window, we had no idea the impact it had on the inside of that room.”

Sarcasas lives with her daughter, Angela Cunningham, and son-in-law in Marshall County. Both are nurses.

Sarcasas is now on day 13 of her battle against COVID-19.

“She’s got the ground glass pneumonia in her lungs, on high flow oxygen by nasal. Had clinical trials of Remdesivir. She has received plasma,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham testing positive for COVID-19 first.

She told WHNT News 19 that it is unknown how she was exposed to COVID-19.

“I was sitting across from my mother and I just started crying, not for me, but for my mother. I hopped up out of the chair, paced back and forth and panicked. I just felt like the world was crashing in. I knew it was too late. My mother was already exposed. I feel very guilty. I would trade any minute to be where she’s at and not her,” Cunningham said through tears.

10-year-old Mitch Conroy said he and his nana love playing board games together and watching nature shows on TV.

“I get really sad actually because she’s my last grandparent and she’s also my favorite. I’m ok saying that, she’s actually my favorite,” laughed Mitch.

Cunningham told WHNT News 19 she is thankful for the updates from hospital staff and encourages everyone who has survived COVID-19, to donate their plasma, in order to help others still battling it.