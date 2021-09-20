Marshall County Coroner’s Office gets first-ever vehicles

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – For the first time in the history of the Marshall County Coroner’s Office (MCCO), they have access to two vehicles to use in the field.

The Coroner’s office has never had vehicles at their disposal for the job, but that will no longer be the case.

The MCCO recently received approval from the County Commission to purchase a brand new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe in 2020, which they were able to start using in June of 2021.

A Police Interceptor was also bought from the Town of Douglas was also purchased for the Coroner’s office.

In a Facebook post, they stated their excitement for the vehicles to be able to help them serve the citizens of Marshall County.