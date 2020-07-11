Marshall County Coroner requests transportation budget increase

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- The Marshall County Coroner’s Office is in the red as we near the end of the fiscal year.

So, coroner Cody Nugent is asking the county for more money. He gets called for any unattended and suspicious deaths.

“Any time we transport those individuals, we have to pay a transport service to help us get those individuals moved and transported to Huntsville to the forensic lab,” said Nugent.

But transportation costs money. It is $250 each time a body is driven to the lab. With more calls this year, the cost has added up.

“We’ve had more homicides in Marshall County than we have in years past. There’s no science behind it. It’s just unexplainable as to why. We’ve had a higher call volume this year. We’ve had 160 cases last year roughly. We’ve already hit 110 this year and so I think one thing that’s affected us is individuals are afraid to go to the hospitals. They’re staying at home when they’re sick rather than going to the hospital and risk getting this virus,” explained Nugent.

Nugent needs an extra $1,000 to make it through October 1, 2020, which is the end of the fiscal year.

The commission has approved to move $2,400 total from the general fund into the transportation budget line item.

$1,400 of that are reimbursements from cities when they called Nugent for assistance.