MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Madison County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in connection to a robbery investigation at the Sure Save pharmacy on Highway 53 Monday afternoon.

Police say around noon, two people robbed the pharmacy and stole a vehicle. Authorities said a white man entered the business and demanded drugs. The sheriff's office said the man jumped over the counter and took a bag of narcotics along with keys to an employee's vehicle and left the area.