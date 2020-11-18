Marshall County commissioners reject animal shelter construction bids

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Marshall County Commission voted Wednesday to reject construction bids for a new animal shelter.

The current shelter has drainage issues and insulation falling from the ceiling. Several dogs also share kennels inside.

The lowest bid came in from Greer Building Contractors out of Gadsden for $675,000, which commissioners said was too expensive.

“I never would recommend spending that much money on an animal shelter. What we’ll do, we’ll cut the pens and the bedding in about half and hopefully we can get that down to roughly half of what the lowest bid was,” said commission Chairman James Hutcheson.

Animal shelter workers told News 19 that while they wait for a new shelter, they are making the improvements they can by adding natural gas heaters and hot water for cleaning purposes.