Marshall County commissioners approve window purchase for courthouse

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Marshall County Commission is hoping to add a little beauty to the courthouse in Guntersville.

Commissioners have approved to spend $10,350 from the Courthouse and Jail Fund to replace the windows on the ground floor of the courthouse.

Chairman James Hutcheson told News 19 the current windows have been in place for 30+ years and you can see the water and even some mildew inside of those.

“This belongs to the public. When the public comes in, I want it to be a presentable place for them to come and people down there in the cafeteria that have lunch down there. I’d like for it to be a nice clean area and there’s just no way to clean the windows they have in there now,” added Hutcheson.

He said 49 new double-pane windows were approved and purchased Wednesday.