Marshall County Commissioners approve Tahoe purchase for coroner

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- Marshall County Commissioners have approved the purchase of a four-wheel-drive vehicle for the coroner.

Coroner Cody Nugent said currently, and as far back as he can remember, the coroners have used their personal vehicles.

He told News 19 that they are reimbursed for mileage by the county but it is an insurance liability.

Commissioners approved the purchase at their meeting on Wednesday. The vehicle will be a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Special Service Vehicle (SSV), which is similar to what other law enforcement agencies often use. It will also be equipped with lights and graphics to identify it as a county vehicle.

“A lot of times we work on the sides of roads, we have to park in the roads, maneuver through traffic during traffic accidents things like that,” explained Nugent. “So being in personal vehicles, it tends to put a risk on us, the liability on us personally rather than on the county, so having a vehicle that’s county owned would help alleviate that liability.”

He said he expects the $45,000 vehicle to be ready to use by April.