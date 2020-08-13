Marshall County commissioners approve new countywide radio system infrastructure

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Commission approved the purchase of the P25 radio system infrastructure for the county.

Commissioners voted yes Wednesday to paying $467,077.40 over five years. Radios will cost extra.

Sheriff Phil Simms said the radio system will be used countywide. It will connect all city and county first responding agencies at the flip of a switch.

Right now, the sheriff’s radio system only reaches about 60% of the coverage area. He said with the P25 system, it is guaranteed 95% coverage.

Sims told WHNT News 19 it will be invaluable in a rural area with limited service.

“We may have instance of shooting or we may have a car chase, we may have something that goes across county and city lines where we need to communicate with those agencies in real time, we do not have the ability to do that. With this system, flip of a switch, and whatever the incident is or situation, flip of a switch, we can communicate with that agency with this system,” explained Sims.

The county would also need to buy around 140 radios for the sheriff’s office, district offices, and the EMA, which cost around $2,500 to $2,800 dollars each

They will also have to pay a $10 per radio per year maintenance fee.