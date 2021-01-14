Marshall County Commissioners approve donation for Guntersville Rescue Squad

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Guntersville Rescue Squad got a pleasant surprise Wednesday thanks to the Marshall County Commissioners.

They approved to give the nonprofit $2,500.

The rescue squad helps with both water and land rescues around most of Lake Guntersville.

Treasurer John Porch told News 19 that its annual budget is about $18,000 but they’re at a deficit this year by about $10,000 due to the cancellation of the annual car show fundraiser because of the pandemic.

Porch said the donation from the Commission will help them tremendously.

“Keeping boats repaired and vehicles repaired. They are constantly needed because most everything we have is pretty old. Gas, electricity, and insurance is a big thing here. It’s a big cost,” said Porch.

He added that they have six vehicles and about 10 boats but not all of them are in use because they’re not serviceable.

Click here for more information on how to make a donation.

The Guntersville Rescue Squad also has several volunteer openings.

If anyone is interested, they meet every first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m.