Marshall County clinic says high testing rates need to continue to stop COVID-19 spread

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- Marshall County officials say the county is a COVID-19 hotspot with 279 confirmed cases and five deaths. Just over 1,600 people have been tested and health officials say they won’t be slowing down testing anytime soon.

Medical professionals with United Doctors Family Medical Center in Marshall County say their COVID-19 drive-through test site has tested nearly 900 people.

“The more people we can test, the better off our county is going to be,” said clinic manager Brooke Ashley.

Nurse Practitioner Ashley Lackey says the medical center has seen several people who were not showing symptoms

“A good bit of our positives, they’re a febrile. They don’t have any fever at all. Some no symptoms, but definitely a lot of them with no fever,” Lackey said.

Which is why they believe testing as many people as possible is crucial to slowing the spread.

“With the numbers going up in our county, the only way we feel like we can contain this and get it to go down is to find where those carriers are, to find where those positives are,” said Ashley.

Ashley says they are seeing a large number of positive cases in poultry industry workers.

“You know they’re working in close relation to one another, and they are side by side. And when one gets it, it goes on down the line,” Ashley said.

Lackey says people who come to get tested are often hesitant about the test itself. She says that shouldn’t hold people back from getting the test.

“I’ve had to test myself. It’s not that bad. Its nothing more than basically a flu swab,” Lackey said.

They say Marshall County has plenty of testing materials for the time being and encourages anyone who has been exposed to get tested, even if they don’t have symptoms.

The medical center tests Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their drive-through site at 1860 US-431 North in Boaz.