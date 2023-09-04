MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — If you live in Marshall County and need help buying gifts this holiday season, applications for assistance from the Marshall County Christmas Coalition (MCCC) open soon.

This year, Christmas assistance sign-ups run from September 5 through 8 at three locations across Marshall County. Those locations include Albertville First United Methodist Church, Boaz Parks and Recreation and the Guntersville Rec Center.

The times at each location will be:

Tuesday, September 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, September 6 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, September 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, September 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There are multiple requirements to receive assistance for the holiday season. Those include:

The name, photo ID, address, phone number, alternate phone number, and proof of Marshall County residency in the name of the applicant, who has to be a parent or legal guardian

The name of the school, grade, clothing sizes, shoe size, and reasonable non-clothing gift requests for each child

The school name and student ID for those being home-schooled

A list of every person living in your household

Proof of guardianship if you are a legal guardian instead of the parent

One of the following: A copy of your 2022 tax return, SSI letter, current legal paycheck stub from everyone that is working in the household, or bank statements from July and August 2022 showing weekly/monthly deposits for everyone working in the household

The coalition said only one person per family may apply, and applicants are required to speak English or bring a translator.

The Marshall County Christmas Coalition began in 1996 as a way to “coordinate Christmas assistance programs” in the county. It also aims to unite agencies and governmental entities with schools, businesses, and other community organizations, according to the organization’s website.