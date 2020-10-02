Marshall County Christmas Coalition seeking sponsors for children in need

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – With the holiday season around the corner, the Marshall County Christmas Coalition (MCCC) is looking for community members to sponsor area children who need gifts for Christmas.

The organization said it received over 1,500 applications for children this year. Individuals, businesses, clubs and churches are encouraged to sponsor a child or several children.

MCCC suggests that sponsors spend at least $100 per child for those 0-12 years and $125 per child for those 13 and up. Sponsors can also send a monetary donation and a Christmas Coalition volunteer will shop for gifts.

Donations may also be made as a gift in honor or memory of someone.

Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Marshall County Christmas Coalition, PO Box 71, Guntersville, AL 35976.

For more information visit the Marshall County Christmas Coalition website or call 256-582-9998.