Marshall County Christmas Coalition hosts sign-ups

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Families already in need may be struggling even more now as they plan for Christmas.

But the Marshall County Christmas Coalition is still around to help.

The community-funded group is hosting signups this week for anyone who may need a little extra help this holiday season.

Parents just need to provide their ID, proof of residency, and proof of income.

They tell the workers how old their child or children are and what they may want or need so they can have some goodies to unwrap on Christmas morning.

“Especially this year we feel like, in the times we’re all experiencing now, there may be a greater need for families to have assistance for their children,” explained Guntersville City Schools community education coordinator Julia Covington.

There are three different locations this year: Albertville First United Methodist Church and Boaz and Guntersville Rec Centers.

Sign-ups close Friday

Click here for more information about the hours and how to either donate money to the organization or sponsor a child this year.