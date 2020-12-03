Marshall County Christmas Coalition announces Toy Drive drop locations

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Christmas Coalition invites the community to help make a child’s Christmas special.
The organization set up Toy Drive drop locations throughout the county, and according to organizers, 1730 children have been sponsored through the Christmas Coalition this year.
You can drop off toys at any of the locations listed below:
- Albertville Chamber of Commerce
- Albertville Fire Department
- Arab Fire Department
- Boaz Fire Department
- Guntersville Fire Department
- Classic By the Lake
- Dale Benton Chevrolet
- Dollar General- Henry St, Guntersville
- Dollar General- Horton Rd, Albertville
- Grant Pharmacy
- Huddle House in Albertville, Arab, Boaz, and Guntersville
- Marshall/ Dekalb Electric
- Staples
- Publix
- WoodForest Bank- Arab WalMart & Guntersville WalMart
These toys will be used to assist families in need that may have missed the September sign-ups.
Organizers say that those who aren’t able to toy shop cans still donate. Donations may also be made as a gift in honor or memory of someone by visiting www.christmascoalition.org.
Please make tax-deductible donations to: Marshall County Christmas Coalition P.O Box 71 Guntersville, Alabama.
For additional information, visit their website at www.christmascoalition.org or call the Marshall County Christmas Coalition office at 256-582-9998.