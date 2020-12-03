Marshall County Christmas Coalition announces Toy Drive drop locations

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Christmas Coalition invites the community to help make a child’s Christmas special.

The organization set up Toy Drive drop locations throughout the county, and according to organizers, 1730 children have been sponsored through the Christmas Coalition this year.

You can drop off toys at any of the locations listed below:

Albertville Chamber of Commerce

Albertville Fire Department

Arab Fire Department

Boaz Fire Department

Guntersville Fire Department

Classic By the Lake

Dale Benton Chevrolet

Dollar General- Henry St, Guntersville

Dollar General- Horton Rd, Albertville

Grant Pharmacy

Huddle House in Albertville, Arab, Boaz, and Guntersville

Marshall/ Dekalb Electric

Staples

Publix

WoodForest Bank- Arab WalMart & Guntersville WalMart

These toys will be used to assist families in need that may have missed the September sign-ups.

Organizers say that those who aren’t able to toy shop cans still donate. Donations may also be made as a gift in honor or memory of someone by visiting www.christmascoalition.org.

Please make tax-deductible donations to: Marshall County Christmas Coalition P.O Box 71 Guntersville, Alabama.

For additional information, visit their website at www.christmascoalition.org or call the Marshall County Christmas Coalition office at 256-582-9998.