Marshall County Child Nutrition Program feeds students during remote learning

DOUGLAS, Ala. – The Marshall County Child Nutrition Program is keeping families fed, one student at a time.

Douglas High School staff braved the frigid temperatures to hand out meals to keep their students full while they learn remotely.

The program provides multiple nutritious breakfast and lunch options for more than 1,000 students across the county free of charge.

Bags include enough food, milk, and orange juices to last a week.

“It just helps them out because we know a lot families are struggling right now financially, people have their lost their jobs, people are struggling especially around this time of year, so we’re glad we’re able to have this pick up time so they can come and get meals to provide them the whole week,” said Douglas High School assistant principal Brian Sauls.

The program also gives food to students at DAR, Asbury, and Brindlee Mountain campuses.