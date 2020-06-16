Marshall County Board of Education approves Brindlee Mountain school additions

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- Brindlee Mountain Primary School students will be permanent residents of the high school campus in Guntersville.

The primary school was damaged in January 2020 when an EF-2 tornado touched down and destroyed many of the classrooms, hallways, and the cafeteria.

The Marshall County Board of Education approved “option 3” in a four to one vote Thursday June 11, 2020.

That option costs $5.6 million, according to Superintendent Cindy Wigley.

There will be two new buildings at the high school, one for primary students and one for high school students.

They will both be built with safe rooms, administration offices and new classrooms.

The primary addition includes a new administration and enclosed circulation area which is expected to cost $810,000. It also includes five new classrooms and a learning center addition costing $1,750,000.

The high school addition includes a $675,000 new administrative area and four new classrooms costing $1,325,000.

There will also be renovations to the media center/front office costing $250,000. A new front bus canopy is expected to cost $360,000 and parking and paving improvements are expected to cost $480,000.