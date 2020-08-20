Marshall County authorities searching for debit card theft suspect

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are looking for a man who they said used a stolen debit card in a store and then tried to erase the evidence.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office released photos Thursday afternoon of the suspect – the same photos they said he tried to erase at the Dollar General store in Grant on Aug. 14.

The suspect used a stolen debit card to buy two gift cards totaling $750, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect noticed the cameras in the store and went into a room to try and erase the store’s recorder device, authorities said.

The man has a distinctive tattoo on his left arm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.