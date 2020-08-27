Marshall County authorities looking for missing woman

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman whose family hasn’t seen her since June.

Brenda Kate Stuckey’s family said they last saw her when a family member dropped her at the intersection of Wagner Drive and Highway 431 in Albertville, the sheriff’s office said.

Stuckey is 33 years old and 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.