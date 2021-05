MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who left his home more than two weeks ago.

Alexander Canty was last seen leaving his home on Nixon Chapel Road on May 10, the sheriff’s office said.

Alexander Canty (Photo via Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Canty was last seen in a tan-colored Lincoln Town Car.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.