MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A body was found Wednesday afternoon in Grant, authorities said.

A property owner on Columbus City Road found the partially decomposed body around 4:30 p.m. and called authorities, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was not identified by the sheriff’s office, who said investigators and the Marshall County coroner worked throughout the night at the scene.

The body was sent to the state forensic lab in Huntsville for an autopsy.