Marshall County authorities arrest theft suspect after chase

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County authorities arrested a theft suspect after they said he rolled his truck during a chase Tuesday.

Dagen Lee Millican, 26, of Albertville, is facing multiple charges after the wreck.

(Photo provided by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Millican was a suspect in at least one of a number of burglaries and thefts on the west side of Marshall County, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. The thefts resulted in stolen trailers and tools, authorities said.

An investigator spotted Millican driving in the Pleasant Grove area Tuesday and tried to stop him, but authorities said Millican sped away.

(Photo provided by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies and Albertville police chased Millican, who lost control of his vehicle and rolled it in a field, authorities said. He was detained while trying to run from the truck, they said, and stolen items from one of the thefts were found in the truck he was driving.

Millican was not hurt in the wreck, authorities said.

He was booked into the Marshall County Jail on charges of attempting to elude, second-degree marijuana possession, contempt of court, failure to appear and buying or receiving stolen property. His bond was set at $17,500.