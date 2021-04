ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – The arson trial against Kenneth Barksdale has been declared a mistrial Monday afternoon.

Barksdale is accused of setting a mobile home in Boaz on fire in May 2019. Officers were able to rescue everyone inside of the home.

Marshall County Assistant Defense Attorney Adam Culbert told News 19, “Deadlocked 10/2 in favor of sanity after finding that he did it.”

When asked about a retrial, Culbert said that the judge would probably put it on a motion or pretrial docket.