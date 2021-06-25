Marshall County Animal Advocates announces “Chip-a-thon” for pets

All dogs are individuals and have their own toy preferences. If you’re unsure about the types of toys your dog likes best, feel free to experiment.

ALBERTVILLE. Ala. — Marshall County Animal Advocates, Inc. announced a “Chip-A-Thon” to help people have their pets microchipped during the month of July 2021.

The event is hosted at local vets across the county and the cost is $25.

In any given year, one out of every three pets goes missing and approximately 90% of them never return home, because they can’t be identified, according to a press release.

When you have your pet microchipped, the chances of them getting identified greatly increases.

A microchip is not a GPS device, it is used for easy identification. The microchip is only about the size of a grain of rice, and is inserted under your pet’s skin. The chip contains a unique code, which can be scanned to determine who owns the pet.

People interested in having pets microchipped can contact any of these vets listed below during the month of July 2021 to get your pet microchipped.

Proof of rabies vaccination is required. If your pet is not already vaccinated, you must arrange with the location of your choice to pay for that service.

Arab Veterinary Hospital, Arab, 265-586-3183

B&A Animal Hospital, Boaz, 256-593-3332

Lake Guntersville Veterinary Services, Guntersville, 256-486-9053

McCrory Animal Clinic, Albertville, 256-878-3131 (walk in Monday-Friday, 7-12 and 3-4)

Spring Creek Animal Clinic, Guntersville, 256-582-5910