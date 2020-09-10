Marshall County 911 district signs contract for P25 public safety radio system

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Thursday, September 10, 2020, was a big day for public safety in Marshall County.

At a luncheon surrounded by members of members of every first responding group in the area, the 911 district signed a contract with Motorola Solutions, Inc to implement a new P25 county-wide radio system.

It’s a project that’s been in the works for years.

The contract will ensure every public safety agency in Marshall County will be able to communicate quickly and easily with each other.

“This is truly a gamechanger for public safety. This is going to ensure that police officers and firefighters in the field have an effective dependable means of communication,” said Albertville Police Department communication manager Scott Lacks.

They can not do that currently.

Right now, if there’s a car chase through multiple jurisdictions, a dispatcher from the initial jurisdiction must call a dispatcher from the new jurisdiction to let them know what is going on.

But now, first responders can speak with other first responders with the turn of a knob.

“The ability to communicate in the field between different public safety disciplines is absolutely essential. If you cannot communicate effectively, your operations are jeopardized,” explained Lacks.

There are two cell towers currently, but a third one will be built to ensure a 95% reliability threshold across the county.

The system is expected to be up and running by early next summer