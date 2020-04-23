Mars Rover controlled by NASA team working from home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Working from home for some people might be sending a few emails but for a group of NASA employees, it’s monitoring a rover on Mars from their living rooms.

Matt Gildner is the lead driver for the Mars Curiosity Rover, and he drives it everyday.

He’s part of a team of more than 30 people at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory who command Curiosity.

For the first time ever, all the rover’s operations are being controlled by people who aren’t at the office.

“I’m used to being able to literally turn over my shoulder to another rover driver and say ‘hey what do you think of this drive I’m planning? Does that rock look scary? does that sand patch over there look really deep? do I need to drive around it? But instead, I’m having to rely on screen sharing over network connections that can sometimes be slow,” says Gildner.

The team says they did successfully command one of the rover’s most complicated jobs which is drilling a rock sample on the red planet.

They handled it all remotely.

So far, their mission remains mostly on the schedule with the next launch to Mars scheduled for summer.