FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — With freezing temperatures on the horizon, Marked for Life Ministries in Fort Payne is getting ready to provide a warming station for those in need.

Marked for Life said it is teaming up with the City of Fort Payne and the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency to establish a warming station beginning Friday afternoon. The ministry said the warming station will offer food and warmth to anyone who needs it.

Marked for Life Executive Executive Director Logan LeGrande said the ministry is happy to help the community during this time.

“We want people to know that we’re here for them,” he said. “No one should have to suffer through this cold weather alone, especially on a holiday weekend.”

Marked for Life said anyone that needs help or knows someone that needs help from the warming station should call 888-789-4673.

Marked for Life said it is also looking for volunteers to help with the warming station.