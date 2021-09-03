Marine troops wounded in Kabul attack recovering in Maryland, GoFundMe pages set up for soldiers killed

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited injured U.S. troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Thursday night.

There are 15 Marines at the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, who were wounded in an Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. The attack occurred as the U.S. government was arranging evacuations of Americans, Afghans, and allies before the nearly two-decade war in Afghanistan officially ended Aug. 31.

Eleven Marines were also killed in the attack, as well as one Army soldier and one Navy corpsman. Biden traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday to witness the return of their remains to U.S. soil in a solemn “dignified transfer.”

One of the wounded Marines was in critical condition. Three were in serious condition and 11 were in stable condition.

The Marines were processing Afghans through the airport gate when a suicide bomber carrying about 25 pounds of explosives approached the service members.

ISIS-K, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan Province claimed the attack.

Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas. (USMC)

Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, of Roseville, Calif. (Mark Morrow, USMC)

Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah (Facebook)

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, of Knoxville, Tenn. (U.S. Army)

Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.. (USMC)

Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Calif. (Riverside Co, Sheriff’s Dept.)

Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, a Marine from Bondurant, Wyo. (Facebook)

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif. (USMC)

Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, from Omaha, Neb. (USMC)

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass. (Facebook)

Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Ind. (USMC)

Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20 (USMC)

Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman Maxton ‘Max’ Soviak 22, of Ohio (EHOVE Career Center)

Several GoFundMe pages have been set up for the soldiers killed in the attack. You can find them here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.