Marijuana, rifle found in vehicle at old Morgan County school

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — An unoccupied vehicle at an old Morgan County school led authorities to a marijuana arrest Tuesday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy doing extra patrols at the former Ryan School on Highway 67 near Joppa found an empty vehicle that had the odor of marijuana coming from inside. The deputy also found a rifle in the vehicle, authorities said.

When the owner of the vehicle, Shane Bryce Bradshaw, 33, returned to the vehicle, authorities said they found about 4 ounces of marijuana inside.

Bradshaw was charged with first-degree marijuana possession and booked into the Morgan County Jail on $2,500 bond.