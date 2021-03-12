Marijuana, guns found after Decatur traffic stop

DECATUR, Ala. — A Decatur man is facing marijuana charges after being pulled over for a traffic violation Thursday.

Decatur police said Dustin Chase Swift, 32, was pulled over near the intersection of 16th Avenue SE and Olive Street SE Thursday. A search of his vehicle turned up marijuana, money and a loaded gun, they said.

Dustin Swift (Decatur Police Department photo)

Swift was detained and investigators got a search warrant for his home on Jackson Street SE, police said. A search of the home turned up nearly a pound of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, a loaded gun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia, they said.

Swift was charged with first-degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession. He was jailed on $2,800 bond.