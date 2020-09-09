Marijuana edibles packaged as candy, Morgan County authorities say

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Two people are facing drug charges after Morgan County authorities said they found them with almost 30 pounds of marijuana and THC edibles packaged as candy.

Johnathan Freeman, 27, and Ashley Gildon, 26, both of Decatur, were arrested Sept. 3.

The two were charged after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said agents searched their home on 5th Avenue NW and found 29 pounds of high-grade marijuana and the edibles. Authorities said the edibles were packaged as commonly consumed candies such as Sour Patch Kids, Sour Punch Straws and Sour Ropes.

Ashley Oneal Gildon

Johnathan K. Freeman

(Morgan County Sheriff’s Office photo)

“We are concerned anytime we see drugs that can be easily passed off as common candy and the risks it can pose to children,” Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said in a news release. “As Halloween approaches we want to remind the public that these threats are out there.”

Freeman and Gildon were both charged with marijuana trafficking and chemical endangerment of a child. Their bonds were set at $12,500 each.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Drug Enforcement Task Force and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service also helped in the investigation.