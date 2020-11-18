Margarita Society extends donation drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The donation period for toy donations for the Margarita Society’s fundraiser will now end this Friday, and financial donations will end on December 1st.

Throughout November, the Margarita Society has held a number of toy drives to benefit local charity partners in place of their annual ball.

The goal was to have 3,500 toys donated by the original deadline last Sunday. Then, their tally was about 2,500.

The Society has 22 charities they donate to, and for the past 24 years they have met or exceeded their donation goals.

This year, with the pandemic, the toy drive has been a challenge.

Society Director Michael Spaulding said this struggle was not unexpected, since this method of fundraising is new for them. With toy donations winding down, they hope to make up the numbers buying the rest of the toys with financial donations.

“We guesstimate that we’re sitting on a $35 value for the toys we give out so with that, we’re thinking we probably need close to $40,000 in the bank to go shopping,” Spaulding said.

Spaulding said they’re lacking the most in toys to fill that gap of ages 12 and up, like bikes.

Spaulding and other team members have even started up fundraising efforts on their personal Facebook pages, challenging friends to donate. He will then match the donation out-of-pocket.

To contribute to the fundraiser, click here.