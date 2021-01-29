Mardi Gras returns to MidCity in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — For the second year in a row, MidCity is bringing Mardi Gras to Huntsville.

Starting Jan. 29 and running until Fat Tuesday on Feb. 16, the outdoor pop-up bar at The Camp at MidCity will be taking reservations online in order to keep the venue safe and guests distanced due to COVID-19.

The Mardi Gras bar and bar lounge will feature drinks ranging in price from $5-$15, and Cajun meals ranging from $10-$18.

An outdoor concert is planned for Saturday, Feb. 13, with the acts to be announced at a later date.

The popup bar does have COVID-19 requirements that require guests to wear their masks when entering, exiting and moving about The Camp. Tables will be 6 feet apart, and hand sanitizer will be available.

People interested in making reservations for a table can use TableAgent for parties of two to 10 people. Parties of more than 10 people should contact The Camp directly.

Mardi Gras at MidCity will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. It is closed Mondays.

More information about the event is available on the MidCity website.