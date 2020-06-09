MAPCO to offer touchless services in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The convenience store chain MAPCO announced they are offering a full touchless shopping experience to guests at participating Alabama location.

Station attendants will fill up your car and clean your windshields while you stay safe in your car. Attendants will also bring out any in-store needs as well, age-restricted items are excluded.

These services are available at 2 stores in Alabama and at the MAPCOs on 8897 Hwy 72W and 11821 Memorial Pkwy in Huntsville, AL.

For a full list of participating MAPCO stores click here

All MAPCO stores are taking full precautions including offering plastic gloves and sanitizer to protect guests and team members, full details here.