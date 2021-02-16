Many TN Health Depts. closing Tuesday; vaccines to be rescheduled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many Tennessee county health departments will be closed due to the winter storm on Tuesday, Feb. 16 which means COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Tuesday will be rescheduled.

According to Tennessee Department of Health, you’re advised to call your county health department before visiting on Tuesday to make sure they are not closed.

If you were scheduled to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday but your county health department is closed due to inclement weather, you will be contacted that your appointment is being rescheduled.