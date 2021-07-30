Many North Alabama schools offering free lunch under USDA waiver

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As many students prepare to go back to school, there are some important changes to school lunch programs that parents should be aware of.

The USDA has extended a waiver to school districts that allows them to continue their free summer school lunches into the regular school year. This means that school districts across the country can offer free breakfast and lunch to students regardless of their parents’ income.

The waivers also extend schools’ abilities to offer more flexible meal distribution times, as well as the option for parents to take their child’s food home.

While the waivers are being offered to every school district in the country, districts are not required to use them. The best way to find out if your child’s school is participating in the free lunch waiver is to call the school office.