Man’s conviction upheld in Auburn student’s 2008 murder

AUBURN, Ala. – A Lee County Circuit Court judge upheld the conviction of the man on death row for the 2008 murder of Auburn University student Lauren Burk.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office said the judge made his decision Friday to deny Courtney Lockhart’s request to have his conviction and sentence reversed.

Authorities said Lockhart forced Burk into her car on campus the night of March 4, 2008. He forced to undress and made her drive around at gunpoint for about 30 minutes until she jumped from the vehicle. Lockhart shot her and drove away, they said.

Police said Lockhart burned Burk’s car and fled to Georgia, using her debit card during a spree of robberies before police caught him three days later.

Lockhart was convicted of capital murder in November 2010 and sentenced to death.