HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With the spooky season officially over, Manna House hopes to put your leftover candy to good use.

The non-profit is collecting candy to fill stockings for kids. Anyone that would like to donate their sweets is asked to drop off candy to Manna House on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Manna House is located at 2110 S Memorial Pkwy in Huntsville.