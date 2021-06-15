Manhunt underway in Madison County for suspect involved in multi-state chase

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a suspect in Madison County, Alabama that led deputies on a chase that started in Tennessee.

Franklin County, Tenn. Sheriff’s deputies began pursuing the vehicle near the state line. Authorities say the chase ended with the driver wrecked near Winchester Road and Steele Lane in New Market.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Anthony Scott May. Deputies said May left the crash on foot and is still in the area at this time.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the scene to assist with the search. If you possibly see the suspect, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Lane in New Market. The driver of the vehicle, Anthony Scott May fled on foot and is in the area at this time. Multiple LEO’s are on the scene. Anyone with information about this subject or any possible sightings is urged to notify this agency. pic.twitter.com/9hEUvwjTDy — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) June 16, 2021