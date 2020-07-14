DeKalb County authorities capture suspect

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities were searching for a man wanted in connection with multiple firearm thefts, including one taken from a DeKalb County Sheriff’s investigator’s vehicle.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Jonathon Richards was taken into custody.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office PIO Tyler Pruitt confirmed they were searching for Jonathon Richards and considered him to be armed and dangerous.

A large law enforcement presence was seen on Crow Street in Geraldine before they moved to another wooded area.

Law enforcement officials were using a helicopter in the search.