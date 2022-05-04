LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Six days after Vicky White and Casey White left the Lauderdale County Jail the manhunt continues throughout the state and country.

While Vicky White turned in her retirement papers Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said those papers were never finalized and that she is no longer employed by the office.

News 19 has also learned the discovery of Vicky White’s patrol car in a parking lot in Florence wasn’t a coincidence. Sheriff Rick Singleton laid out the steps she took before work on Friday.

Singleton said Vicky White drove her department vehicle to work after she had already stashed the getaway car in the parking lot of a local strip mall. She then stayed at a hotel within walking distance of where the getaway car was parked the night before she and Casey White escaped.

The same lot where her official car was later found.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two had been communicating via phone since at least 2020.

“Well, we don’t know for sure how long it’s been in the works, it wasn’t put together overnight,” Singleton explained. “Knowing they’ve had this relationship ongoing since 2020… her knowing eventually he’d be coming back here they could have been planning this for the past two years. And they could have been planning this when he got here in February, but there was some planning that went into this.”

Casey White was in the Lauderdale County Jail awaiting trial on capital murder charges. Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said he was in the jail longer than planned because his case was continued and state prison officials refused to allow him access to his lawyers down at Donaldson Prison.

Connolly said Vicky White took advantage of the opportunity, “She really exploited her good reputation at the jail. Cause you can have all the policies in the world, yes she broke them. She knew where to exploit ’em too, using what she knew about those policies and her trustworthiness.”

Singleton said jail policy is an inmate with Casey White’s record is never to be escorted alone but jail employees were intimidated to question their boss, Vicky White, about what she was doing.

The height differential between Casey and Vicky White next to a Ford Edge from the U.S. Marshal’s Service

Singleton also discussed his thoughts on the release of the getaway car the Whites were last seen in, a copper-colored 2007 Ford Edge.

“Well, we’re getting tips from several states, east of the Mississippi, especially,” Singleton said. “My gut feeling is that they’re out of this area. The problem is we don’t know if they went north, south, east or west.”

The sheriff said he felt the move hindered the investigation but he remains confident they will be caught.

“Now that vehicle description is out there. You know, I tell people if you were one of them, and you knew that descriptions out there, what would you do? You know, so the assumption here, they’re probably if they haven’t already going to ditch that vehicle. But that being said, that means we will find it and that will still give us an idea of what geographic area they might be in if they do that,” Singleton told News 19.

U.S. Marshals have offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White, and more recently a $5,000 reward for information leading to Vicky White.