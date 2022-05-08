LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The nationwide manhunt for escaped inmate Casey White and his accomplice assistance corrections director Vicky White continued on Sunday. Ten days after the pair disappeared, tips continue to pour in from across the country, and law enforcement said the public can help locate the couple by sharing the details of this case.

Hours after Casey White and Vicky White were discovered missing, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office called in the U.S. Marshals Service. The Marshals Service has 57 violent offender taskforces situated across the country.

Gulf Coast Regional Task Force Commander Chad Hunt told News 19 the Marshals service has received hundreds of tips relating to the fugitives.

“We’ve had tips and leads sent out from across the country, and within about an hour of us receiving that tip, we’re able to send that information to our other taskforces within the Marshals Service,” Hunt said. “They’re able to go out there and get that interview.”

Based on a tip, law enforcement discovered the car the couple abandoned in Middle Tennessee. However, Casey White and Vicky White ditched the car ten days ago, so the pair may have traveled far from that location in Williamson County.

“We’re extremely grateful for the community, the public, and the media giving this case the attention it deserves because we truly do,” Hunt said. “We need that information from the public.”

Hunt said investigators are receiving a lot of information related to the case, but one good tip may help law enforcement catch the fugitives.