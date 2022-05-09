EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WHNT) – U.S. Marshal’s Service is investigating in Evansville, Indiana after reports that escaped inmate Casey White and wanted former corrections employee Vicky White were reportedly seen in the area.

The Marshals said they received a tip that the two had abandoned a vehicle in the Evansville area. They added the tip came said a 2006 Ford F-150 had been discovered at a car wash in the 2000-block of South Weinbach Avenue.

The photos provided to the Marshals by the car wash in Evansville show a man that could potentially be Casey White. The photo on the left was taken from a car wash on Tuesday, May 3, according to the car wash manager and time stamp on the photos.

Ford F-150 believed to have been used and abandoned by Casey White and Vicky White.

Ford F-150 believed to have been used and abandoned by Casey White and Vicky White.

Ford F-150 believed to have been used and abandoned by Casey White and Vicky White.

Ford F-150 believed to have been used and abandoned by Casey White and Vicky White.

Ford F-150 believed to have been used and abandoned by Casey White and Vicky White.

Ford F-150 believed to have been used and abandoned by Casey White and Vicky White.

The manager confirmed that a woman who looked like Vicky White was also there and that they abandoned one vehicle and got into another.

Evansville is 175 miles north of Williamson County, Tenn., where the copper 2007 Ford Edge was discovered.

The U.S. Marshals said, “It sure does look like Casey White.”

A description for the third vehicle has not been released at this time.

A press conference is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. and can be watched in this article.