LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County Judge has set a status hearing ahead of the murder trial of Casey White in connection with the death of former Lauderdale County Jailer Vicky White.

Monday the prosecution in the case against Casey White asked Lauderdale County Judge Benjamin Graves to set a status hearing in the case which is set to go to trial on June 12. Graves approved that request Monday afternoon and set the hearing for May 4 at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

In his motion, Lauderdale District Attorney Chris Connolly said the request came after consultation with the defense in the case. Connolly said in the motion that “a status conference will aid the court and the parties regarding proceeding with the trial as scheduled.”

The motion did not mention any specific matters that would need to be discussed during the hearing, though the defense submitted a motion for a change of venue in March.

Casey and Vicky White led state and federal authorities on an 11-day nationwide manhunt after the former jailer helped Casey White escape jail. Authorities said that Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as authorities closed in on them in Indiana.

Casey White was later charged with felony murder, which prosecutors have said was because Vicky White died while he was committing a felony, in this case, escaping from custody.

Casey White is also facing a capital murder charge in the 2015 killing of Connie Ridgeway. The trial for that charge is set to begin on August 14.