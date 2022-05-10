EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WHNT) — At a news conference Tuesday, local authorities in Indiana say several guns and almost $30,000 cash were found inside the vehicle Casey White and Vicky White used to elude police.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said the pair had $29,000 in cash as well as four handguns, including semi-automatics, 9mms, and an AR-15. Casey White told officials he had planned to have a shootout with law enforcement.

“Any one of these weapons could have been used to ambush our officers while they were attempting to capture a murder suspect,” Wedding said. “I commend them for a quick and aggressive action, it probably saved a lot of chaos.”

The sheriff’s office showed a photo displaying the items found in the car, which also showed Vicky White’s duty belt, camping or survival gear, and an Alabama car tag. Wedding said there were also multiple wigs found in the vehicle.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

The manhunt for Vicky White and Casey White lasted 11 days and ended in a police chase in Evansville. Authorities took Casey White into custody, but Vicky White died on Monday night after being hospitalized for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said a transport team will be dispatched to Evansville and will be bringing Casey back to Alabama.