EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WHNT) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the manhunt and the final encounter with Casey and Vicky White.

News 19 obtained a recording of the dispatcher radio traffic with Evansville Police and Fire units.

The video below contains portions of the radio traffic from first responders at the scene and emergency dispatchers.

WARNING: The audio from an active emergency scene could be disturbing to some.

The final few minutes of the 11-day manhunt for Casey and Vicky White took place on a road in Evansville, marked by a large ditch. U.S. Marshals rammed the Cadillac the pair was using into that ditch.

Footage from the dash camera of an Evansville police vehicle shows officers apprehending Casey White. View the footage below:

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White surrendered to police, and Indiana authorities confirmed Vicky White was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital of those injuries.

Casey White will be extradited to Alabama to face charges related to the escape.