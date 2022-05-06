MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has announced a $10,000 award for the capture and arrest of both Casey White and Vicky White.

Gov. Ivey announced the reward Friday afternoon, a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Vicky White, as well as a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White.

“Both Casey White and Vicky White pose a major threat to the public, and they must be apprehended. I am pleased to offer this support as law enforcement works diligently to get these dangerous criminals behind bars.” said Governor Kay Ivey.

This is in addition to the reward the U.S. Marshal has offered. The marshals’ service has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White and $5,000 for information on Vicky White.

Which brings the totals to $15,000 for Casey White and $10,000 for Vicky White.