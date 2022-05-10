FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — An emergency status conference was held Tuesday ahead of Casey White’s trial for capital murder, which was set for June.

Before escaping alongside former corrections officer Vicky White, Casey White had been in the Lauderdale Jail awaiting trial for the 2015 killing of Connie Ridgeway.

The manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White ended on Monday afternoon with U.S. Marshals capturing the pair in Evansville, Indiana. Law enforcement authorities say Vicky White took her own life after the Cadillac they were riding in crashed.

Investigators are set to bring Casey White back from Indiana to a Lauderdale County courtroom on Tuesday night. He is due to be arraigned on the new escape charges, and then sent back to prison.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said the prison system is prepared for Casey White.

“You know in a county jail, you’ve got people coming and going all the time,” Singleton told News 19. “You don’t have that situation in the prisons.”

“Vicky White took advantage of her knowledge of that, because Friday morning is a busy court day,” Singleton continued. “The inmates and deputies are in-and-out of the jail just on a constant basis, but you don’t have that kind of situation in the state prison. I’m sure they’ve got better security measures.”

Singleton said Casey White will be taken to the courthouse for arraignment on Tuesday night.

Casey White is due to go on trial for capital murder on June 13. That date is almost certain to be pushed back, but at today’s status hearing, there was no discussion of a new trial date.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for White in the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway in Rogersville.

Singleton said they are still gathering information about the Casey White and Vicky White’s movements since their escape. He said they bought a Ford F-150 in Tennessee, which they later abandoned at an Evansville car wash.

He said they appear to have been in Evansville for at least five days before they were spotted.