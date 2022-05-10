VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT/WHNT) – Alabama fugitive Casey White, who was captured in Indiana after he escaped Lauderdale County Detention Center with a corrections employee, appeared in Vanderburgh Superior Court on Monday.

White waived extradition and will be returning to Alabama, “soon” according to court officials.

Casey White and his accomplice, Vicky White (no relation) were taken into custody after a brief police chase in Evansville on Monday. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said that Casey surrendered after the car was stopped and Vicky White was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Vicky later died at a local hospital.

It is unknown exactly when Casey is returning to Alabama but Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said he will be brought back to the Lauderdale County Courthouse briefly for an arraignment, then immediately transported to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

