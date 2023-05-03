FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Casey White is set to return to Lauderdale County for a court appearance Thursday.

His April 2022 escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center drew national attention. His court appearance Thursday is related to the death of the woman who helped him escape, Vicky White.

She was the county jail’s assistant director of corrections when she helped him escape. That escape set off a national manhunt that ended 11 days later in Evansville, Ind.

As officers were closing in on the pair during a car chase, Vicky White died by suicide, according to law enforcement officials.

Casey White is charged with felony murder in her death. The felony murder charge is based on the idea that her death occurred while he was committing a crime – escaping from jail – so he is responsible for her death.

His murder trial is set for June 12th. Thursday’s status hearing comes as the two sides prepare for what’s expected to be a closely watched trial.

There are two major issues raised by the defense that have not yet been resolved by the court. The defense has argued the felony murder charge is unconstitutional because it does not require proof the defendant intended to kill someone. White’s lawyers have asked the court to rule on the constitutionality of state law. The defense has also asked for a change of venue, moving the trial out of Lauderdale County, given all the publicity the case has received.

Prosecutors have responded to the change of venue motion by arguing the attorneys should question prospective jurors about their knowledge and feelings about the case before deciding if it should be moved.

Casey White is also scheduled to go on trial on Aug. 14 for capital murder in the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway in Rogersville.