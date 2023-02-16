LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — On Thursday afternoon, a Lauderdale County Judge agreed to push Casey White’s felony murder trial from April to June.

The order followed a request from the defense for more time to prepare for the trial. Casey White’s felony murder charge stems from the death of former Lauderdale County jail employee Vicky White.

The pair led state and federal authorities on an 11-day nationwide manhunt after Vicky White helped Casey White escape from the jail. Authorities stated that Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as authorities closed in on them in Indiana.

Casey White was subsequently charged with felony murder, prosecutors said because Vicky White had died while he was committing a felony, in this case – the escape from custody.

Casey White is also facing a capital murder charge in the 2015 killing of Connie Ridgeway.

His defense said it expected that case to be tried first, however, the court scheduled the Ridgeway trial to begin on August 14.

The prosecution indicated in late 2022 that it would not seek the death penalty for Casey White in the Ridgeway case.

The defense has argued in the past that Casey White was not responsible for the death of Vicky White, as authorities in Indiana said she died by suicide.

Court records show a jury trial has been set for Casey White’s felony murder charge on June 12.